Good Jobs Report for April

CNBC reported an increase of 115,000 jobs. Secretary Loeffler wrote on X, “Another blockbuster jobs report for the month of April, with 115,000 jobs added to the economy, largely led by small-business expansion. Confident job creators invest in new employees. That is exactly and undeniably what’s happening now, thanks to the massive tax cuts and deregulation of @POTUS.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 115,000 for the month, down from the 185,000 created in an unusually strong March, but better than the 55,000 forecast in the Dow Jones consensus estimate.

The unemployment rate held at 4.3%.

Average hourly earnings, another closely watched metric of labor market health, came in lower than expected, increasing 0.2% for the month and 3.6% on an annual basis, compared with respective estimates for 0.3% and 3.8%.

Stock market futures held onto gains following the release, while Treasury yields were lower.

Following recent trends, healthcare led with 37,000 new positions, though multiple other sectors also saw gains.

Transportation and warehousing added 30,000, retail grew by 22,000, and social assistance grew by 17,000.