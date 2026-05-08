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Home Home US Launched Airstrikes Targeting Ships Breaking the Blockade

US Launched Airstrikes Targeting Ships Breaking the Blockade

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M Dowling
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The US military carried out airstrikes this morning in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting multiple empty oil tankers trying to break the blockade.

The US military hit a group of empty tankers in the Strait of Hormuz that were trying to barrel through the blockade of Iranian ports, according to US Central Command.

A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet struck two empty Iranian tankers that were attempting to break past the American blockade on Tehran’s ports, disabling them both “after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks,” CENTCOM said in a post to X.

The ships — known as the M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda — were attempting to breach the blockade to reach an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

A third ship was also stopped when an F/A Super Hornet “disabled the unladen oil tanker’s rudder by firing several rounds from a 20mm cannon gun,” the combatant command said.

CENTCOM revealed in a separate post to X on Friday that “[t]here are currently more than 70 tankers that US forces are preventing from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio scolded reporters and told them only stupid countries don’t fire back when fired at, and we are not a stupid county.

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