Good News! The Ravens Are Getting Free Tampons in the Men’s Room

Maryland Democrats are focused on the real issues that they run on, such as putting tampons in all the public buildings’ men’s rooms. This is a new level in ideological brain freeze. How dumb do you have to be to get up in public and make the case for this? It’s like trippin’ through Wonderland with Alice.

Minnesota’s Tampon Timmy Walz, who continually called Republicans “creepy,” wanted tampons in men’s rooms also. It’s a real thing for the Democrat agenda. We are also supposed to believe men are women if they say they are. As such, they need tampons for their fake monthly bleeds.

Maryland delegate Kathy Szeliga did a masterful job of grilling the tampon guy. I’m so glad those Ravens will be able to get their tampons during the games. No one should ever have to pay for a tampon, not even fake women who don’t need them. What does it matter that the state is bankrupt, electricity prices are through the roof, and many people want to flee when we are talking tampons for men?

Vote Democrat and get your free tampons.

Did Democrats notice an 18-year-old girl was executed for no reason in Chicago by an illegal, and an illegal stalked and raped a 14-year-old boy in a bodega in Manhattan? Probably not.

🚨WATCH: Maryland Delegate Kathy Szeliga grills Democrats who are pushing a bill to place “appropriately sized tampons” in men’s rooms across the state. pic.twitter.com/TqEuTTlO10 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) March 23, 2026

Men don’t use tampons, but what Libs is missing here is fake women and women pretend they are men do. So, what we have to do is feed their mental illness instead of encouraging them to get the help they need.