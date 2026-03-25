Pt. II of O’Keefe Exposé: Homeless Paid to Commit Voter Fraud

James O’Keefe released part two of his election fraud series called “Cash for Ballots.” Criminal fraudsters pay the homeless a few dollars or give them contraband to use the actual names of registered voters when signing ballot petitions.
O’Keefe writes:
In Part II of Cash for Ballots, a series of hidden camera footage shows petition circulators paying homeless individuals $2–$3 per form to sign ballot petitions using the names and addresses of real registered voters and forging their signatures. Circulators provided printed lists of voters, assigned identities, and directed the homeless individuals exactly what to write, monitoring them to ensure the information matched so the circulators got paid.