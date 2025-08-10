GOP Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy, Dems Doing It Saves Democracy

Democrats are flipping mad that Republicans want to do what they been doing – redistricting in Texas to maximize their party’s power. They are threatening to redistrict even more now that Texas is planning to mimic them. The only problem is they don’t know how they could redistrict any more than they have.

Illinois’ Governor Calls It Cheating, But Not When They do It

Illinois is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country, but that doesn’t stop the unbridled hypocrisy of its governor who basically bought his position.

“[Abbott’s] the one who is attempting, mid-decade here, at a time when, frankly, all of us are concerned about the future of democracy, he’s literally helping whittle it away and licking the boots of his leader, Donald Trump,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker told NBC News.

“This is … it’s cheating,” he said of the proposed Texas redistricting. “Donald Trump is a cheater. He cheats on his wives, he cheats at golf, and now he’s trying to cheat the American people out of their votes.”

So, when Illinois did it, it wasn’t cheating. It’s only cheating if Texas moves to reflect the overwhelming number of Republicans in Democrat districts, mostly minorities.

Illinois has 17 congressional districts 14 Democrat 3 Republican. As of September 2024, 36 million voters are registered Republicans and 45.1 million are registered Democrats.

Obama’s Wingman: It’s a Threat to Democracy If Republicans Do It

According to Obama’s wingman, Eric Holder, another communist globalist, there is no question that gerrymandering is a threat to democracy, but Democrats should do it now in response to Texas gerrymandering. After that, they should go back to fighting gerrymandering.

Holder is from the extremely gerrymandered-left state of New York.

Reporter: “How can gerrymandering both be a threat to democracy and also the way to save it?”

Wingman: “Well, there’s no question that gerrymandering is a threat to our democracy. It allows politicians to pick their voters, as opposed to citizens choosing their representatives.

“But we are now in a situation where we find ourselves where authoritarian moves are being made by the White House through various states, Texas, most prominent among them, and there has to be a response to that.

“What I’ve said is that we have to protect our democracy now if we ultimately want to be able to save it.

“And so taking the reasonable steps that have been proposed in California, I think it makes a great deal of sense in this moment, a temporary way in which to respond to that which is happening in Texas, with the thought that after this crisis has passed, we get back to the fight against gerrymandering by anybody.”

In Holder’s home state, Gov. Hochul wants to redistrict more than it already has been. In New York, Republicans make up about 42% of New York State. They have only seven districts out of 26. Republicans were pushed into areas together, making up a few super districts, leaving far more tiny Democrat districts.

There was no pushback by the corrupt interviewer to this illogical nonsense.

