Canada Is Beginning to Shut Down Free Speech Under PM Carney

In April, Mark Carney told Canadians that censorship was needed to protect the children. Authoritarian types like Carney always find some important safety issue to convince people that their deprivation of rights is necessary. However, people who take away your right to speak are most times evil and manipulative.

The flags should have gone up on his Bill C-18 comment below. The government should never decide what you are allowed to say or see. He is putting government in charge of speech.

I still can’t get over what Carney is outright saying here in this clip. And why have none of the media been talking about it? This is censorship, this is authoritarian speak. The Carney Government wants to decide what you should or shouldn’t see online. Are we China or Canada? pic.twitter.com/k2WYbqp9Sx — Ryan Gerritsen (@ryangerritsen) April 14, 2025

At one presser, he was asked about the conservative Rebel News outlet and he probably doesn’t seem very supportive of their right to speak.

When asked about independent media like Rebel News at the debates, Carney says he has “reservations” about such “organizations.” He also claims he’d rather have more robust questions. He’s lying. He had my friend @TheRealKeean & others kicked out his presser. pic.twitter.com/z3GWtXxpmA — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) April 18, 2025

Canada’s Bill C-18

Rachel Thomas, a member of Parliament, said, Bill C-18 is encroaching upon free and independent journalism by restricting media’s ability to report objectively and hold those in power accountable.

The bill forbids news outlets from sharing news on social media, especially during emergencies.

The Liberals claim Bill C-18 is about saving local newspapers. In fact, it’s about propping up big broadcasters. It’s killing news in Canada. Bill C-18 puts the government squarely in the center of the newsroom. Canadians deserve unbiased news coverage. Journalists deserve to function as professionals independent of government pressure.

Bill C-18 is a massive Liberal boondoggle predicated on a lie. pic.twitter.com/DM0Nu31Msy — Rachael Thomas (@RachaelThomasAB) November 28, 2023

Chilling Honest News Reporting

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson always begins with a pandering comment to the Indians with a ridiculous statement of acknowledgement. How long before the US does the same thing? That’s how the August 5 presser began in British Columbia. He didn’t mention Bill C-18 in answer to a reporters’ specific question about it. Perhaps because he has no interest in changing it.

Instead, he told the audience to follow the government-funded state CBC News for unbiased information. That’s an oxymoron. State-funded is unbiased??? They are even going to change the governance of the CBC.

The CBC is paid to be a propaganda arm of the leftist government.

Carney is very charming and well-spoken, making him all the more dangerous. It’s unfortunate that President Trump didn’t support the conservative candidate. He helped this clown get into power.

Wildfires in Canada are rampant right now and it is a well known fact that allowing news to spread on platforms like Facebook and Instagram would make Canadians safer by allowing news to spread faster. Bill C-18 stands in the way of making that happen and Prime Minster Carney is… pic.twitter.com/8QAyNR3sBg — DNN News (@DNNFanClub) August 7, 2025

In this next clip, Carney gave one of his fear mongering press conferences to make Canadians feel he’s the man they need for the job.