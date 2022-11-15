Gov. Abbott Declares an Invasion at the Border!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) officially declared an invasion on the Texas border with Mexico. He based his action on the U.S and Texas constitutions.

“I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion,” Abbott tweeted.

Roughly 5.5 million illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. southern border with Mexico after Joe Biden became president and threw out President Trump’s successful policies to secure the border.

The millions of unvetted, illegal migrants at the border continued through October. There were nearly 300,000 counting gotaways.

It allows him to use all the resources available:

Deploy the National Guard to safeguard the border and to repel and turn back immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

Deploy the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) to arrest and return immigrants to the border who crossed illegally and to arrest illegal immigrants for criminal activity;

Build a wall in multiple counties on the border;

Deploy gunboats;

Designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations;

Enter into a compact with other states to secure the border;

Enter into agreements with foreign powers to enhance border security;

Provide resources for border counties to increase their efforts to respond to the “border invasion.”

This clip below explains what is going on at the border. As Rob Schmitt says, the politicians don’t care. Our leaders are destroying the country.

via Rumble

