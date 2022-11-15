Russian Missiles Might Have Hit a Polish Farm – WWIII in the News

Two Russian missiles reportedly hit a Polish farm today during a barrage of missiles aimed at Kiev, killing two people. The media suggests Russia intentionally targeted Poland, but that is reckless conjecture. We don’t know anything yet.

This wouldn’t likely start World War III, but it could provoke a strong reaction.

The media is blathering in favor of advancing war talk for clicks.

An attack on one member of NATO is an attack on all (Article 5 of the NATO Treaty), making media rhetoric without knowledge dangerous. There is also the fact that many of the Polish people want to go to war with Russia.

The AP reported that the Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information but said leaders were meeting on a “crisis situation.”

Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.

The Polish are enraged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook his fist and declared: “We will survive everything.”

Russia’s propaganda media, RT, skeptically reported the news, calling them stray missiles. Russia would likely never admit it.

The Pentagon said they don’t have updated information yet. Again, it is unknown if it is a deliberate provocation or an accident.

Pentagon Press Sec. asked about report of Russian missiles crossing into NATO member Poland: “We have no information at this point in time to corroborate the press reports regarding allegations of a Russian missile strike on Polish territory.” pic.twitter.com/KuAuiq2cyZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 15, 2022

“US officials” wasted no time leaking that Russian missiles allegedly struck Poland. In March, Biden specifically went to Poland to declare: “We have a sacred obligation under Article 5 to defend each and every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our collective power” pic.twitter.com/2syAsbwZ60 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 15, 2022

The scenario that has always been speculated as a potential route to massive escalation in the Ukraine war — Russian missiles striking Poland — has now reportedly happened. Biden has been adamant in proclaiming that the US will vigorously defend “every inch” of NATO territory — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 15, 2022

