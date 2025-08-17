Gov. Hochul Gave Clemency to Convicted Illegals Facing Deportation

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is issuing clemency to migrants with old criminal records, including Somchith “Sammy” Vatthanavong, who at the age of 16 was convicted of manslaughter after fatally shooting a man in a Brooklyn pool hall.

Vatthanavong, who arrived in the United States as a 7-year-old refugee, has since avoided deportation back to Laos, as was reported by Gothamist. His pardon was part of a series of clemencies issued last month by Hochul, who stated, “Everyone deserves a second chance, and my story is proof that when our communities fight together, we can protect each other.”

There are 15,000 southeast Asian illegal aliens who are "at risk of deportation" due to criminal pasts.

Vatthanavong’s pardon was granted shortly before a scheduled check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, narrowly preventing his removal.

In addition, the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund successfully reopened his immigration case and vacated a 25-year-old removal order to further protect his status.

While Hochul’s pardons cover a total of 13 migrants, the 52-year-old Laotian Vatthanavong has been the face of this action.

Currently, she has 186 commutation requests of illegal aliens with criminal pasts.

