Michigan Democrats Caught Stuffing Ballot Boxes

A video appears to show a Hamtramck council member dropping off stacks of ballots before primary election. City Councilman in Hamtramck Abu Musa, a Michigan Democrat, was seemingly caught on video stuffing ballot boxes.

The video was confirmed by Michigan State Police.

It’s always Democrats.

Watch the video obtained by Channel4 news:

HOLY SHlT City Councilman Abu Musa (D-MI) on tape stuffing ballots in middle of the night from darkened truck (second incident). He won last week by 76 votes. pic.twitter.com/tYMuomZyJa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 17, 2025

Michigan State Police confirmed the video is part of an ongoing investigation into the residency of two city council members.

The video captures two men in a black vehicle approaching the city’s official ballot drop box.

The passenger, identified by sources as current City Council Member Abu Musa, hands several large bundles of what appear to be absentee ballots to the driver, who then deposits them into the box.

This development comes as Musa, who received more than 1,129 votes in last week’s primary election, seeks reelection to the council.

Musa is also under investigation for not living in Hamtramck. He has denied the allegations.

While Musa was named in the 2023 election fraud investigation, he was not charged in that case.

