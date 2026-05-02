Gov. Kay Ivey Moves to Redistrict in Alabama

After years of Democrats redistricting Republicans out of Northeast House seats and reducing Republican strength in the South, the new Supreme Court case could pick up over a dozen GOP seats. Kay Ivey is opening up a special session to reduce Democrats to one seat or no seats.

As reported, @GovernorKayIvey called a special session of the Alabama legislature for Monday, hoping to wrap new maps within 48 hours with the goal of 7-0 GOP delegation but likely 6-1 final outcome, which would yield 1 additional republican seat

Regarding our own pending redistricting litigation, I remain hopeful Alabama will receive a favorable outcome from the U.S. Supreme Court, which is why I am now calling a special session of the Alabama Legislature. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/yQY6qdQjSq — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 1, 2026

The big fear is that if Democrats return, they will end the filibuster and stack the Court. That will take place as they charge and arrest as many Republicans as possible with faux crimes. Democrats will also reopen the border. The illegal immigrant class has given them House seats and electoral power they never should have had.

I used to vote for the best candidate. Then I had to vote for the least awful candidate. Now, I vote for the candidate who isn’t a communist or some facsimile thereof. Every victory gives me hope.