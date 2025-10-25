Gov. Newsom Doesn’t Want Election Monitors So Illegals Can Vote

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

Why is Gavin Newsom so angry at the thought of the DoJ monitoring his election. Could the reason be he won’t allow voter ID and has millions of illegal aliens in the state who could vote illegally?

If his elections are so secure, why is it a problem?

In these clips, he is basically admitting they are allowing illegals to vote. He said ICE will show up to “chill” voting. Why would that be a problem unless he wants illegals to vote.

Communist Mayor Bass said no one has to vote in person so there is no need to monitor. She is probably right. They can all cheat online.

stalking horse
stalking horse
1 minute ago

I hope “The It Girl” wins the Democratic Primary going away. He’ll get flattened in the general election

0
Reply
