Gov. Newsom Doesn’t Want Election Monitors So Illegals Can Vote

Why is Gavin Newsom so angry at the thought of the DoJ monitoring his election. Could the reason be he won’t allow voter ID and has millions of illegal aliens in the state who could vote illegally?

If his elections are so secure, why is it a problem?

In these clips, he is basically admitting they are allowing illegals to vote. He said ICE will show up to “chill” voting. Why would that be a problem unless he wants illegals to vote.

WOW! Gavin Newsom broke the unspoken Democrat rule – he said it out in the open: "Do you think ICE is not gonna show up around VOTING and POLLING booths to chill participation? You know that!" Less illegal voters = threat to Democrat power.pic.twitter.com/p4VLXG73gx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 29, 2025

California Governor Newsom voices his concern over the DOJ observors who will be deployed to four Counties for the November 04 special elections. Why would he be so concerned? pic.twitter.com/zE6QKqH6eo — Thor the Patriot (@thor_exis) October 25, 2025

UPDATE: Gavin Newsom doubles down on opposing anyone from making sure CHEATING doesn’t occur in California’s November election – tells the DOJ they don’t have “JURISDICTION” to prevent illegals from voting. He’s just so obvious about it. Cheater.pic.twitter.com/i7OAEAUcP2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2025

Communist Mayor Bass said no one has to vote in person so there is no need to monitor. She is probably right. They can all cheat online.