Islamist Communist Zohran Mamdani Scorns 9/11 Victims

You probably heard by now that Zohran Mamdani, in yet another revealing statement, said near tears, fake tears, that what struck him about 9/11 was his aunt being too afraid to take the subway because she felt unsafe in her hijab.

I personally see this as spitting on nearly 3,000 American victims. He never mentioned the actual victims.

The “Islamophobia” role reversal tactic continues. The invented Islamophobia problem is a way to reframe 9/11 as an attack on Muslims. It’s deliberate and it’s a strategy Ilhan Omar has used.

People like Zohran Mamdani have learned that if they cry bigotry enough, the opposition will back down.

People like Mamdani don’t seek to assimilate, just conquer.

Does anyone even believe the story about the aunt? No one was attacking Muslims, and, according to statistics, Jews are by far the most victimized because of religion, and Muslims don’t come close.

Zohran through tears: “My aunt stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab.” Yes, she was the real victim of 9/11

You should know that Zohran’s communist Islamist father claims Hitler learned his tactics, including genocide from the United States. The son doesn’t fall far from that tree.

Let’s not forget that Zohran has been rallying with the unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Siraj Wahhaj.

His buddy Siraj did warn us. Yet, according to polls, 38% of Jews will vote for this guy???

Warning America! Notorious Imam Siraj Wahhaj Boasts About Islamic Takeover of New York City at Terror-Linked ICNA 2024 Conference "Think about New York City. 1,500,000 Muslims, 300 masjids, 30 full-time Muslim schools… I just found out recently, you know how many Muslim…

FBI agents, Muslims blast Zohran Mamdani's embrace of radical imam as 'foolish' and 'dangerous'

