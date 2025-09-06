Gov. Pritzker Has Spies in the Trump Administration

Illinois Governor JD Pritzker said he has moles in the Trump administration feeding him military information about potential deployments to Chicago.

“There are a lot of patriotic Americans who work in the administration, or work at the departments or in the military, who have let us know things without having permission to do so.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker told former White House Press Secretary and MSNBC host Jen Psaki that he is being tipped off on Trump’s plans to send troops and federal agents to Chicago by his moles in the Trump Administration.

Allegedly, the military “have let us know things without, you know, having permission to do so.”

“I would call some of that rumor, but, you know, well sourced rumors,” he said.

President Trump is planning to send the Guard into Chicago after the holiday massacre.

Democrats know that if Trump succeeds, they won’t win another election for a very long time. They can’t let him succeed, and the people who will be shot and killed are just out of luck. It’s very immoral if I am correct.

Pritzker is calling the effort to stop the deaths in Chicago an invasion. Have you ever heard him call the actual invasion at our border an invasion?

Skip Chicago, Go Red!

Cities in Red States are a disaster. Trump should go into those states instead. He will be welcomed into the Red States and he can make a real difference for the GOP. Let the Democrat Governors sit on the sidelines and watch. Maybe the people who vote for these clowns will wake up.

