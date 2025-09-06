Terrorists of Samidoun Operate in the Open, No One Cares

Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, is a pro-Palestinian terrorist group based in Canada. Since the October 7 attacks and the ongoing Gaza war, Samidoun has organized extremist Palestinian solidarity protests in the United States and Canada.

Samidoun has been designated as a terrorist group by Israel and Canada due to having been accused by a number of governments of raising funds for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a political and militant group that the US, European Union, and several other countries designate as a terrorist organization. Samidoun has also been restricted by Germany and the United States

Check the graph, they are still operating in both countries.

This is a fucking farce. The federal government designates Samidoun as a terror group – but lets them continue to operate as a non-profit. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ISSudOFjl8 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 22, 2025

We have communists marching in DC and radical Islamists in Seattle. The sad thing is no one but Trump is fighting back. Everyone just sits back and lets it happen. The media completely ignores it all. All they care about is ripping into Donald Trump 24/7.

Masar Badil executive Bissan Barghouti led Samidoun Seattle before the ban — now she leads Nidal Seattle. Nidal organises regular protests in the US, working closely with Tariq el-Tahrir and SUPER UW. pic.twitter.com/GRisP7XJmY — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) September 4, 2025

Every year, Samidoun holds a Resistance Festival. This year, they held a mock October 7 with fake rifles and fake dead Jews, cheering as they died.