Terrorists of Samidoun Operate in the Open, No One Cares

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, is a pro-Palestinian terrorist group based in Canada. Since the October 7 attacks and the ongoing Gaza war, Samidoun has organized extremist Palestinian solidarity protests in the United States and Canada.

Samidoun has been designated as a terrorist group by Israel and Canada due to having been accused by a number of governments of raising funds for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a political and militant group that the US, European Union, and several other countries designate as a terrorist organization. Samidoun has also been restricted by Germany and the United States

Check the graph, they are still operating in both countries.

We have communists marching in DC and radical Islamists in Seattle. The sad thing is no one but Trump is fighting back. Everyone just sits back and lets it happen. The media completely ignores it all. All they care about is ripping into Donald Trump 24/7.

Every year, Samidoun holds a Resistance Festival. This year, they held a mock October 7 with fake rifles and fake dead Jews, cheering as they died.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments