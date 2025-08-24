Gov. Pritzker Warns Trump to Stay Out of Chicago, It’s Doing Fine

Gov. Pritzker reacted unfavorably to the possibility of President Trump coming into crime ridden Chicago to clean it up. Pritzker likes it just the way it is. He insists no one is asking for help.

Democrats think the crime level is acceptable. No improvements needed.

“The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention,” Pritzker said in a statement Saturday.

The Trump administration, after seeing success in deploying National Guard members to Washington, DC, announced it will mobilize 1,700 troops across 19 states to deter crime and assist local law enforcement. While Illinois was not included in the initial deployments, Trump suggested Friday that Chicago could be next.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson disgracefully calls for his constituents to “rise up” against National Guard being sent there to help end crime like they did in DC. Johnson falsely says Chicagoans support him. He has the worst mayoral approval in US history.pic.twitter.com/zESdYz1sa0 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 24, 2025



The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon has been planning a possible deployment to Chicago, potentially involving several thousand troops next month.

Pritzker pushed back strongly against the idea.

“The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active-duty military within our own borders,” he added in his statement. “Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families. We will continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect the people of Illinois.”

The 229 killings so far this year are fine with Pritzker.

Chicago eagerly awaits President Trump’s intervention. https://t.co/kBnP8Dhkt8 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 23, 2025

Look at what they teach in Chicago. Why is this person living in Chicago? He should go to a country he is happy with. We aren’t going to have justice and serenity with Islam as he says. 1400 years of history tell us so. They need to do something about this.