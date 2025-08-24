President Trump Ditches Five Eyes, It’s Now the Four Eyes in the Intel Graveyard

Politico reports that President Trump has ditched the Five Eyes alliance – United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – which is responsible for the lie that led to the attack on George Papadopoulos, the MI-5 dossier, and illegally targeting a total of 26 Trump allies up to the 2016 election.

They never apologized for that and now they are trashing President Trump and Tulsi Gabbard.

The allies are shutting down freedom, especially free speech. They want war at our expense. We are going in a different direction. Let them fend for themselves with their globalist goals.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is blocking America’s closest intelligence allies from receiving updates on Russia-Ukraine peace talks in a shock move that upends decades of tight cooperation.

That effectively cuts America’s Five Eyes partners — the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — out of the loop, stunning the intelligence community that has relied on the network since the end of World War II.

In a July 20 directive signed by Gabbard, reported by CBS, the U.S. intelligence community was given orders to classify all analysis and information related to the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations as “NOFORN,” or no foreign dissemination, meaning the information cannot be shared with any other country or foreign nationals.

Thomas Lifson of American Thinker wrote on Substack that the “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing arrangement has put the United States’ hundred billion dollar+ intelligence budget at the service of the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, vastly benefitting the intelligence agencies of Anglosphere allies.

The globalists of the Five Eyes have much more to lose.

The Five Eyes were talking about cutting off the US because of the “vagaries” of the Trump administration.

We beat them to it. They just wanted to embarrass him.

According to Politico, “It is quite a sad read.” That is according to one misguided European intelligence official of the latest Gabbard decision. “We don’t feel it yet, but it is not a good direction. It is said [Gabbard] is strongly pro-Russian.”

That’s precisely the reason why we shouldn’t be part of that group. Tulsi is not pro-Russian. She’s anti-communism and anti-unnecessary wars.

President Trump cut them off from Ukraine intelligence because they leak and because they are pro-war at our expense.

The Alliance doesn’t work for America First Americans.