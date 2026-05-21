Graham Platner, Every Democrat Politician Wants Him

Since no prominent Democrat has condemned or even criticized Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner in public that we know of, we can safely say that Platner is the Democrat Party today. Platner is a part-time oysterman and a trust fund baby who had a Nazi tattoo for twenty years and said multiple times he is a commie. He is very vulgar and hates the military, hero soldiers, rural people, and white people. At least that is what he has said.

Elizabeth Warren, who lied for decades about being Native American to get ahead, said, “He’s my kinda man.”

We don’t doubt this is true. He’s her kinda man.

Elizabeth Warren on the Nazi tattooed Graham Platner: “That’s my kind of man.” pic.twitter.com/SrihBYJdVw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 18, 2026

One of His Greatest Hits

Platner called the U.S. Army an “awful” organization and disparaged its soldiers as “fat, lazy trash who would rather not be in uniform,” the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

“The Army does things differently, and as a whole, they do things much worse,” Platner posted to Reddit in March 2019 under the username “P-Hustle,” which he deleted prior to launching his Senate campaign.

“As an organization, it’s awful. Full of fat, lazy trash who would rather not be in uniform.” One month later, in April 2019, Platner wrote that “as a whole,” the army “is absolute trash” and “absolutely lacking in the warrior ethos” and “generally attracts a lower standard of person.”

It’s allegedly okay now since he deleted the posts and now claims he likes the soldiers.

This Is Another Good One

Senator Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren): “Graham Platner is a man who not only has the values, but a man who believes in accountability.” Graham Platner (@grahamformaine) on why married men should have sex with Thai prostitutes: “Spend your leave banging hookers in Thailand… pic.twitter.com/9DBiecqWmP — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) May 21, 2026

The more you look into Graham Platner, the more you come away with the fact that there is something deeply wrong with this man. Isn’t blue-collar, his mid-30s glorifying death of American soldiers and being a rape apologist, comes from immense privilege and wealth. https://t.co/J4tNAqUNkb — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 21, 2026

You can see his Nazi tattoo in this clip.

Wake up America, this is the democrat party. A Newly uncovered post from Democrat Senate candidate for Maine Graham Platner shows him wishing for the capture and killing of a U.S. soldier by the Taliban. “This video never gets old. Dumb Mfer didn’t deserve to live. Poor… pic.twitter.com/CkVRt61lRN — Americaforever (@onetexgal9) May 21, 2026

More of His Greatest Hits

Platner raved about gross graffiti of male genitalia and gleefully recounted pleasuring himself in porta potties in newly revealed Reddit posts.

“I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portashi—er….that blue water smell conditioned me,” Platner, whose big-name left-wing backers include Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), replied in a post first reported by “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portashi—er….that blue water smell conditioned me,” Platner, whose big-name left-wing backers include Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), replied in a post first reported by Fox News.

The archived posts were made under “P-Hustle,” a now-deleted Reddit account that Platner previously acknowledged was his.

In another post from March 2021 on Reddit’s r/USMC forum, Platner described a crude penis drawing inside a portable toilet while deployed overseas.

Responding to a thread dedicated to so-called “GWOT Dick Art,” Platner launched into an extended monologue praising the explicit graffiti in unusually vivid terms, calling it “beautiful,” “engorged and veiny,” and moving “towards its penetrative glory.”

“Oh s—!!!,” Platner wrote. “You’ve got the Hot Rod C— from Manas!”

Democrats can surely hold their heads up with this guy and others of remarkably bad character like Zohran Mamdani and El Sayed.