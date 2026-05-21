This Is How Mayor Bass Gives Away Your Money

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is in the middle of a massive money laundering operation. A racial justice nonprofit is getting $865,000 per unit from taxpayers to build 3 skyscrapers.

Racial justice is code for communism.

The CEO of this nonprofit has close ties to Karen Bass. So she put this nonprofit’s CEO on the LA County Affordable Housing Solutions Board. He is now approving and receiving the money. He even provides staff.

The Story

The Weingart Center is a Skid Row nonprofit that claims to advance “racial, social, and economic justice” by helping the homeless. They manage multiple properties. The CEO is Kevin Murray, and he makes $400,000 per year. In 2024, LA Mayor Karen Bass appointed him to the LA County Affordable Housing Solutions Board. The board that oversees homeless funding. In other words, the nonprofit that gets the money is now deciding who gets the money and how much.

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Ben Rosen, Director of Real Estate Development, to the same board at Kevin Murray’s request, doubling up on the conflict of interest. It appears that the CEO of Weingart tells Bass who to appoint.

Weingart raked in $100 million in just one year. Much of the money comes from California’s Homekey Initiative. California has dumped nearly $4 billion into the Homekey Initiative, yet 71% of the properties are vacant. Additionally, there are multiple ongoing fraud cases with failed initiatives and employees with luxury cars who take expensive trips.