Great News! DJT to Hold Huge Parade for US Army's 250th Birthday

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

The US Army was born on June 14, 1775. President Trump plans to have a huge anniversary parade to honor the US Army on this June 14th.

This is a great way to honor the wonderful courageous men and women who have risked all for their countrymen. The parade for the 250th Anniversary of the US Army falls on flag day and Donald Trump’s birthday.

The leftist Democrats are going bonkers, calling it a militaristic, a Nazi-style show. They are opposed to a show of patriotism.


