Great News! DJT to Hold Huge Parade for US Army’s 250th Birthday

The US Army was born on June 14, 1775. President Trump plans to have a huge anniversary parade to honor the US Army on this June 14th.

This is a great way to honor the wonderful courageous men and women who have risked all for their countrymen. The parade for the 250th Anniversary of the US Army falls on flag day and Donald Trump’s birthday.

The leftist Democrats are going bonkers, calling it a militaristic, a Nazi-style show. They are opposed to a show of patriotism.

BREAKING: The White House just officially announced President Trump’s promised HUGE America’s 250th Birthday Party on June 14th. “Trump will be joined by veterans, Gold Star families, active duty troops, & patriotic Americans.” pic.twitter.com/qrdXXxj3ON — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 22, 2025

Preparations for the massive military parade in Washington, D.C. for the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army on June 14th, which also happens to be the 79th birthday of President Donald J. Trump, are in full-swing this week at Fort Cavazos in Killeen, Texas. As soldiers with the 1st… pic.twitter.com/E9XLf4Nswp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 23, 2025

Agenda47: President Donald J. Trump Announces “Salute To America 250” – A One-Year Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence at the Iowa State Fairgrounds pic.twitter.com/OQGsTTFYRK — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 31, 2023

