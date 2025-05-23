Two TdA Illegal Aliens Held on Suspicion of a Mass Shooting

ICE Chicago detained two potential shooters in the December 2024 mass shooting tied to the Tren de Aragua gang.

They are strongly suspected of being the shooters in the December mass shooting that killed three people and wounded five others in Chicago, leading to the arrests of more than a dozen suspected Tren de Aragua gang members.

One of the two men, Edward Cermeno was released by a Magistrate judge, but ICE later picked him up for entering the country illegally. They caught him at the border.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday that suspected shooters Ricardo Granadillo Padilla, 25, and Edward Martinez Cermeno, 24, are being charged in the Dec. 2 house party massacre. They haven’t been charged in that crime yet.

Eight people were shot, including five men and three women between the ages of 20 and 35, according to a report from affiliate FOX 32 Chicago. They were shot in the head, abdomen and extremities. Three men were murdered; two were in their twenties.

Gang-related graffiti was found at the scene, and officials confirmed prior calls for service at the address, FOX 32 reported.

When Padilla was picked up, his Chicago home was littered with multiple guns, high-capacity magazines, narcotics, and fraudulent documents.

Padilla and Cermeno remain in federal custody, according to ICE.

Within the last few weeks, 16 additional TdA members and associates of Padilla and Cermeno in the Chicago and Raleigh areas were arrested by ICE HSI Chicago on immigration charges.

