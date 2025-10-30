Greenpeace Fined Hundreds of Millions for Pipeline Eco-Terrorism

A North Dakota judge has ordered Greenpeace to pay damages of $345 million, reducing an earlier jury award after it found the environmental group and related entities liable for defamation and other claims in connection with protests of an oil pipeline nearly a decade ago.

The new amount is roughly half the $667 million that a jury had awarded to the pipeline company that brought the claims, Dallas-based Energy Transfer and subsidiary Dakota Access.

The case stems from protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access oil pipeline and its crossing of the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation.

Greenpeace had asked state District Judge James Gion to rule in its favor on the claims against it, with mixed results. In granting the request to some claims, the judge said he had no evidence to review or that the damages were duplicative. In denying others, he said the evidence could lead a jury to reasonably make such findings. He limited certain damages and disallowed several claims.

Energy Transfer said it intends to appeal “as we firmly believe that the original jury findings and damages awards for conspiracy and defamation are lawful and just.”

At the time, the Biden-Harris regime and their leftist allies, including the far-left Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and various eco-terrorists, were trying to shut down all the pipelines, starting with the Dakota Access Pipeline. They halted work on the pipeline when they weren’t sabotaging them.

It’s good to see some accountability for what they have done.

US taxpayers funded our own demise via US AID.