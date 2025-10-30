Uh Oh, President Trump Is Prioritizing White Refugees

The Trump administration is slashing refugee admissions down to 7,500 — a record low level — in the upcoming year, reserving the bulk of the slots for white Afrikaners from South Africa and other victims over “illegal or unjust discrimination.”

The Trump administration published its presidential memo in the Federal Register on Thursday and said the move to slash refugee admittance for fiscal year 2026 is “justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.”

The new ceiling of 7,500 refugees is a drastic decrease from the cap of 125,000 set by the Biden administration last year.

“The admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa pursuant to Executive Order 14204, and other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands,” the memo states.

“This decision doesn’t just lower the refugee admissions ceiling. It lowers our moral standing,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and C.E.O. of Global Refuge. “For more than four decades, the U.S. refugee program has been a lifeline for families fleeing war, persecution, and repression. At a time of crisis in countries ranging from Afghanistan to Venezuela to Sudan and beyond, concentrating the vast majority of admissions on one group undermines the program’s purpose as well as its credibility.”

South Africans aren’t going to come over and beat us over the head with bats or demand we assimilate to their way of life or tell us they want to take us down and America is a horrible country.

