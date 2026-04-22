GWU Grad Hijacks Commencement, Loses Her Job, Sues Everybody

A George Washington University 2025 graduate hijacked the commencement to call Israel an “apartheid state.” Cecilia Culver used her George Washington University commencement speech to accuse the school of profiting from a “genocide” in Gaza because they won’t “divest from the apartheid state of Israel.” However, the university said she did it dishonestly by giving the university a completely different speech, swapping it out on stage for the anti-Israel speech. Allegedly, she submitted and rehearsed a different speech. Her speech was met with wild applause from the student body. There were some loud boos.

She condemned the university for suppressing pro-Palestinian activism. That activism has damaged many universities, especially at so many events where Jewish students were assailed, and Hezbollah and Hamas flags were waving freely. GWU was under the microscope and entered into an agreement with the Civil Rights Division of the DoJ. They were later found to not have significant issues.

Culver said she wants others to take stock in their complacency toward the “imperialist system.”

GWU called her conduct “inappropriate and dishonest” and banned her from all campuses.

Then Ernst & Young—her employer—locked her out of her email and fired her five days later. Now she’s suing GWU, EY, and a dozen officials for $5 million, claiming she’s a victim of discrimination.

The GW Hatchet, the school newspaper, writes:

In addition to GW and EY, she is also suing university officials in their individual capacities, including University President Granberg, Board of Trustees Chair Grace Speights, former Provost Chris Bracey, and CCAS Dean Paul Wahlbeck. The suit also names CCAS Associate Dean of Undergraduate Students Rachel Riedner, Vice Dean for Programs & Operations Kim Gross, and University spokesperson Kathy Fackelmann.

Culver also named Jason Morrissey, Andrew Phillips, Andrea Stempel, Anthony Jordan, and Robert Carroll, all employees at EY, as defendants in the suit.

How many graduates were Jewish? Some must be. It likely ruined their day.

She went from a six-figure consulting job at one of the Big Four to a lawsuit claiming she’s only worth $18,000—because she turned everyone’s graduation into a political event.

Culver said she was ashamed that her tuition went to fund genocide. She roundly bashed the university. Culver complained about those who lack a “moral backbone” as she headed out the door with her diploma safely in hand.

Hamed Law represents Culver; it’s a Muslim firm. Culver is also suing the website Stop Antisemitism, which she likely thinks outed her. Their website no longer has the Cecilia Culver story up. Culver is demanding a wild amount of compensation for defamation and violating her civil rights. Her lawsuit claims the dishonesty narrative was concocted to cover up discrimination. She wants all campus privileges back. You see what is going on here. Read the complaint.