DoJ Charges the Southern Poverty Law Center of Wire & Bank Fraud

The Justice Department has charged the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) with funneling more than three million dollars to white supremacist and other extremist groups.

A federal grand jury in Alabama indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center on 11 counts of wire and bank fraud-related charges on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced, accusing the group of paying members of extremist groups as part of its efforts to investigate them without disclosing the practice to donors or banks.

BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel announces that the far-left group, South Poverty Law Center, has been INDICTED for funneling money to extremist groups like the KKK and the National Socialist Party of America, in order to FUND CRIMES.pic.twitter.com/mTeS0eswWc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2026

The SPLC has denied the allegations.

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Justice Department announces indictment against Southern Poverty Law Center (“SPLC”). Our indictment alleges SPLC secretly funneled MORE THAN $3 MILLION in funds to members of white supremacist and extremist groups. pic.twitter.com/Ifpda94f7D — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

They are very corrupt:

So the "white supremacists" in Charlottesville in 2017 were actually being paid by the leftist group SPLC. This just makes the dumbest political hoax in American history even more ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/vdf41yRFOm — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 21, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on the Southern Poverty Law Center Indictment: “As the indictment describes, the SPLC was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.” pic.twitter.com/jWcouiPJ54 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

The SPLC announced earlier today:

The Southern Poverty Law Center said in a statement Tuesday that it is under investigation by the Justice Department for its use of paid informants.

The statement from CEO Bryan Fair said that he believes the organization may face criminal charges.

“Although we don’t know all the details, the focus appears to be on the SPLC’s prior use of paid confidential informants to gather credible intelligence on extremely violent groups,” the SPLC statement said.

Capital Research Center has done tremendous research on them, and they have bottomless pockets:

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is among the most-controversial major left-of-center activist nonprofits in the country, and rightly so. To the extent Americans are familiar with the group, it is probably for its “hate map,” which notoriously lumps Klansmen, neo-Nazis, and other genuine extremists alongside mainstream conservative and religious organizations. It also conspicuously neglects to track extremist groups on the left, perhaps most glaringly under its suspiciously sparse antisemitism category.

Despite its bias, SPLC’s hate-group designation—which it claims illustrates “the pervasive infrastructure of white supremacy in the U.S.”—is regularly cited as authoritative by media outlets. Though it is organized as an Internal Revenue Code § 501(c)(3) charity, SPLC makes little attempt to conceal its ideological—indeed, political—motivations. In this respect, it is far from unique. Much of the contemporary charitable sector is, regrettably, quite politicized.

What truly sets SPLC apart, even among its activist-charity peers, is how phenomenally wealthy it is.

They are wealthy and dangerous. Thanks to the Democrat Party, especially after Barack Obama gave them his blessing, these anti-American liars have been given status and power. Yet, they are just another arm of the Democrat Party.

Now, go after the National Lawyers Guild, a communist front group, and the ACLU, which is behind un-American lawfare throughout the country.

Read more at Influence Watch.