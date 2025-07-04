Hamas Agrees to the Framework of the Ceasefire

Hamas accepted the framework of a proposed new 60-day cease-fire and hostage-release deal in Gaza. If concluded, it would immediately trigger U.S.-backed negotiations between the militants and Israel aimed at a permanent end to the war.
The terms of the new proposal, put together by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff along with mediators from Egypt and Qatar, also call for, among other things, the exchange of 10 living hostages for a larger number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the officials said.
They need to work through a number of details before any deal is signed. However, they agreed to the basic terms.