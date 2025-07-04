Gov. Newsom Makes Housing Construction Possible Again

Gavin Newsom has a podcast where he sounds like a right-leaning Centrist after ruining San Francisco and LA with far-left ideology. His most recent Centrist move was to reduce free illegal alien healthcare to balance the budget. He even cleaned the streets up and the homeless went somewhere else.

Now he is taking on the climate hysterics to become president. He rolled back key parts of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a law that has been an impenetrable wall for most trying to build a house since the 1970s.

They need housing units for all these New Americans and others of the 40 million residents.

The California Environmental Quality Act, has allowed environmentalists to slow suburban growth and control anything they don’t like.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills, which were written by Democrats but had rare bipartisan support in California’s divided State Capitol, that will allow many development projects to avoid rigorous environmental review.

They finally realize they have no choice as housing becomes prohibitive and more homeless show up on the streets and in their cars.

Urban housing will avoid the endless reviews and paperwork.

Newsom approved two bills, A.B. 130 and S.B. 131, to relieve the housing sector. The eco-nuts are miserable because they can’t make everyone as miserable as they are.

Jakob Evans, a senior policy strategist for Sierra Club California, said in a statement that “these half-baked bills written behind closed doors will have destructive consequences for environmental justice communities and endangered species across California.”

Let’s hope so.

Exactly. We've been advocating for this for a decade. Now Newsom's back is against the wall and he knows that without rolling out CEQA we cannot start to make strides toward lower housing costs – and can't rebuild in Altadena or Palisades. Just don't let him take credit for it. https://t.co/BIN2XfEfAI — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 1, 2025