Hamas Only Released 4 of the 28 Bodies

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said on Monday that Hamas violated the agreement by releasing four of the 28 deceased hostages’ remains. The organization said it was “shocked and dismayed” by the news.

“This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas. We expect Israel’s government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice. The families of the deceased hostages are enduring especially difficult days filled with deep sorrow,” the forum wrote.

“We will not abandon any hostage. The mediators must enforce the agreement’s terms and ensure Hamas pays a price for this violation.”

If for no other reason, I think we must have the bodies or proof of death. They could have enslaved some of these people.