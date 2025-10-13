The True Story of Christopher Columbus, Defender of the Indians

President Trump has taken steps to protect the Christopher Columbus statues in New York City, anticipating a win by Zohran Mamdani. Mandani proudly stood in front of one Columbus statue flipping it off. It is also clear that the Ugandan communist Islamist wants to make New York City into Uganda.

President Trump also declared once again that nationally, today is Columbus Day.

The left hates the holidays except for Labor Day and their fake holidays like Indigenous People’s Day and May Day. Our most significant Presidents in history no longer have their own day. They have been made anonymous on President’s Day.

Removing statues is removing history and is merely an attempt to destroy American heritage upon which they will build their communist nation.

We don’t know a lot about Columbus or even where he landed the first time. The best account is that of a priest being considered for sainthood.

First-Hand Account of Christopher Columbus

In Columbus’ accounts of the New World, the modern-day Bahamas, the land was divided between two main populations: the gentle Arawak people, whom Columbus dubbed “the best people in the world,” and the fearsome Caniba, who were marauding cannibals. (The English word “cannibal” actually derives from “Caniba,” a name Columbus reportedly learned from the Arawaks.)

An entry dated November 4—in which native peoples are communicating with one of Columbus’ Admirals—reads: “… far from there, there were one-eyed men, and others, with snouts of dogs, who ate men, and that as soon as one was taken, they cut his throat and drank his blood…”

Sources in the original Spanish are the most accurate accounts available about Columbus. Read Los Cuatro Viajes del Almirante y su Testamento and Brevísima Relación de la Destrucción de las Indias, both written by Bartolomé de las Casas.

Bartolomé de Las Casas (1484-1566) was a Spanish Dominican priest and missionary being considered for canonization in the Roman Catholic Church.

De las Casas, as every schoolchild in the Caribbean and Spain knows, was The Apostle of the Indians, an indefatigable defender of the Indians who fulminated endlessly against the Spanish crimes on the indigenous people. More importantly, he chronicled the atrocities against the Indians, fearlessly naming the criminals. Not once does he mention Columbus as an evildoer. On the contrary, he documented the exact opposite, writing that Columbus repeatedly defended the Indians against Spanish depredations.

When Columbus, years later, suggested making slaves out of the natives, he was very specifically referring to the cannibals, for whom he had developed a deep hatred for obvious reasons. He didn’t feel that way about the peaceful Arawak natives. Christopher was their friend.

Disease and Slavery

The diseases that the natives were vulnerable to were not introduced on purpose, and if tens of thousands of indigenous people died from smallpox, tens of thousands of Europeans died from syphilis.

Communist Howard Zinn rewrote American history, claiming Columbus was cruel and they killed the natives by giving them smallpox. Zinn is dead, but communists continue his inaccurate and anti-American history.

The armies were primitive and rather wild in those days. Discipline didn’t come into play until the 1700s.

The European leadership did not send the Conquistadors. They were rogue. Many so-called ‘indigenous’ people today are descended from the Conquistadors, who have a sordid history.