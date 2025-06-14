Handful of Republicans Urge Admin to Only Arrest Criminal Aliens

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have increased monthly arrests of non-criminal illegal aliens by around 800%. They are raiding workplaces and, as they warned, non-criminal aliens will be swept up with them.
Detention statistics show the number of detainees arrested by ICE who have no prior criminal charges or convictions increased from 860 in January to 7,800 this month.
Arrests of illegals with criminal charges or convictions also rose, by 91%.
Speaking to MSNBC, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said ICE raids in Los Angeles had focused on criminals but non-criminals were arrested too.
“If ICE is there and arrests that bad guy and other aliens are there, we’re going to arrest them,” Homan said.
Several Hispanic Republicans are urging the Trump administration to prioritize deporting migrants facing charges for violent crimes as immigration enforcement officers have ramped up arrests of nonviolent migrants.
CHC Chairman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) led five other House Republicans in a letter to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons asking the agency to “give absolute priority to every violent offender and convicted criminal illegal alien,” according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon. They want ICE to stop arresting non-criminal aliens.
They put it in a letter.
“We strongly agree that convicted criminal aliens—smugglers, murderers, and sex offenders—pose an immediate threat to our homeland security, and we are committed to making sure you have the resources to find, prosecute, and deport them as soon as possible. That said, we are also concerned that your limited resources may be stretched to pursue individuals that do not constitute an immediate threat to public safety,” the members wrote in the letter.
“While we do agree that we are a nation of laws—and that all who crossed our borders illegally are subject to those laws—there are levels of priority that must be considered when it comes to immigration enforcement. Every minute that we spend pursuing an individual with a clean record is a minute less that we dedicate to apprehending terrorists or cartel operatives,” the members said in a letter.
Reps. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), David Valadao (R-CA), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), and Gabe Evans (R-CO) signed the letter.
They are in purple areas or areas with Hispanic populations.
Border czar Tom Homan said ICE plans to step up the workplace raids.
The administration has begun moving to dismiss pending immigration court cases, then arresting migrants after they exit the courtroom in order to place them in expedited removal proceedings.
My uncle had a stroke and needed around the clock care. He could not walk or speak yet his mind was still very much there. He had been a professor of Bible at a major university and had served heroically in the Korean War. He did not have enough money to afford qualified people to care for him. They found a very smart and capable woman from Republic of Georgia who took care of him 24/7. She cared for him as if he were her own father. She was in country on an overstayed visa. I am generally in agreement with Holman’s policy, but we should be aware that there are unintended consequences to it. My uncle had tried to find Americans to care fir hum. The ones he found were careless and did the bare minimum to help him. They made him feel subhuman. Losing the illegal help would have been devastating to him.
Just FYI: There are no “non-criminal ILLEGAL ALIENS”…they are criminals BECAUSE they’re ILLEGAL ALIENS. Your welcome…
And that is why they’re arrested if they’re in the company of those who are targeted.
Trump better not chicken out again. We voted for the removal of all illegal aliens. I don’t believe this bs that Americans won’t do those jobs. No foreign labor until every American is employed.
Most of these people would self deport if we taxed remittances at 50%.
that would be all of them, since they all entered illegally
You all are an extremely unsympathetic crowd. Most of the immigrants simply come here to work, often in jobs Americans do not want.
What did most of them do wrong? Came here without proper paperwork? Reality is most of them came here the same way as your ancestors. They traveled (walking, ships) for a better life. Many can’t wait ten years due to horrible circumstances in their countries. This Homan hard line will backfire. It’s immoral, certainly not Christian, and downright cold.
Ok…you sponsor all of them. C’mon…God doesn’t want borders, right? God doesn’t want people to obey laws, right? God doesn’t want man to stand up to EVIL, right? Right…
Yours is a ridiculously oversimplified, tired argument.
I notice that you oversimplified illegal immigration: “most immigrants simply come here to work.” First, there is a huge difference between an “immigrant,” one who enters the U.S. legally through a port, and an “illegal alien,” one who commits a crime sneaking into country. Second, I reject your silly contention that enforcing federal immigration law is “immoral.” Whether it is Christian is completely immaterial.
The country has laws and borders. Without them, there’s no country.
And, no, we’re not “unsympathetic” – we’re patriots who love our country, as opposed to you bleeding hearts who obviously don’t give a rip about it.
America cannot and WILL NOT become the dumping ground for all the world’s poor and downtrodden…we’re FULL UP and FED UP doing it, and we’re sick and tired of having our hard-earned tax dollars go to providing free healthcare, free public education, and the rest of the welfare largesse these people suck up when they’re in the country.
If you don’t like the country as founded, GTF outta’ here and go somewhere else – we don’t want or need you.
You are no patriot. We won’t be the dumping ground? You sound EXACTLY like the No Nothings from the 1850s who hated the Irish and everyone from foreign shores
All of them have to go back. All 20 million or more
Sponsor them then, put up your house or 401k retirement fund as collateral.
What the hell are you talking about?
More like 50 million.
NO! If you are illegal, you are illegal and ICE should not have to be running crime reports to see if you get released. And America won’t tolerate amnesty. BUT…we have limited resources and can’t get them all at once, so let’s find a way to make SOME illegals legal.
TEMPORARY 5-YEAR WORK VISAS:
AND FOR EMPLOYERS
BS. Get ’em outta’ here – ALL OF ‘EM. Illegal is ILLEGAL – there’s no mamby-pamby maybe this or maybe that. Laws are laws, and nobody gets a pass. They knew about the laws before they broke them, and consequences are due.
Nobody made them come here, it was their decision and theirs alone. And don’t give me the “better life” BS – America has no obligation to become the dumping ground for the rest of the world’s bottom-feeders.
If people want to come here to assimilate and become productive citizens, there’s a path to do it legally. These people refused. Now, meet Tom Homan.