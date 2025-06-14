Handful of Republicans Urge Admin to Only Arrest Criminal Aliens

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have increased monthly arrests of non-criminal illegal aliens by around 800%. They are raiding workplaces and, as they warned, non-criminal aliens will be swept up with them.

Detention statistics show the number of detainees arrested by ICE who have no prior criminal charges or convictions increased from 860 in January to 7,800 this month.

Arrests of illegals with criminal charges or convictions also rose, by 91%.

Speaking to MSNBC, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said ICE raids in Los Angeles had focused on criminals but non-criminals were arrested too.

“If ICE is there and arrests that bad guy and other aliens are there, we’re going to arrest them,” Homan said.

Several Hispanic Republicans are urging the Trump administration to prioritize deporting migrants facing charges for violent crimes as immigration enforcement officers have ramped up arrests of nonviolent migrants.

CHC Chairman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) led five other House Republicans in a letter to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons asking the agency to “give absolute priority to every violent offender and convicted criminal illegal alien,” according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon. They want ICE to stop arresting non-criminal aliens.

They put it in a letter.

“We strongly agree that convicted criminal aliens—smugglers, murderers, and sex offenders—pose an immediate threat to our homeland security, and we are committed to making sure you have the resources to find, prosecute, and deport them as soon as possible. That said, we are also concerned that your limited resources may be stretched to pursue individuals that do not constitute an immediate threat to public safety,” the members wrote in the letter.

“While we do agree that we are a nation of laws—and that all who crossed our borders illegally are subject to those laws—there are levels of priority that must be considered when it comes to immigration enforcement. Every minute that we spend pursuing an individual with a clean record is a minute less that we dedicate to apprehending terrorists or cartel operatives,” the members said in a letter.

Reps. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), David Valadao (R-CA), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), and Gabe Evans (R-CO) signed the letter.

They are in purple areas or areas with Hispanic populations.

Border czar Tom Homan said ICE plans to step up the workplace raids.

The administration has begun moving to dismiss pending immigration court cases, then arresting migrants after they exit the courtroom in order to place them in expedited removal proceedings.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email