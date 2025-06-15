Iran Threatens to Hit US Bases

Iran on Friday said the U.S., as a “backer” of Israel, “shall be held fully accountable” for the series of strikes Jerusalem levied overnight against Tehran, its nuclear and military facilities, and top officials – deepening retaliatory concerns over U.S. bases near Iran.
A senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran will target the bases of countries that defend Israel, in what appears to be an obvious nod to America.
“Iran reserves the right – under international law – to respond decisively to this regime,” the official was quoted as saying.
“Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets.”
The US is being brought into World War III.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is sending RAF jets to the Middle East as a precaution if Iran threatens the UK or its assets.
Keir Starmer, Prime-Minister of UK, has said RAF jets and military assets are being sent to the Middle East
Starmer wants war pic.twitter.com/XjkeBqey6t
— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 14, 2025
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
President Trump, like most of us, prefers peace, but should Iran commit an act of war against the U.S., I’m confident that he’ll eliminate their regime as painfully as possible. And that is how it should be.
Muslims rule Iran, and Muslims care not about anything but making Shariah law dominant in the world. That is what this is all about. It is not about Jews or Christians, or Hindi, or anyone else. It is about making Shariah law rule the world.
FAFO. The Iranian regime is evil incarnate. They got “beer muscles” from dealing with President Autopen and his cast of characters. Trump gave them 60 days, and the leaders figured so what. Then on the 61st day……
“Iran reserves the right – under international law – to respond decisively to this regime,” the official was quoted as saying.
Iran does bit follow international law and conventions so this is typical lying propaganda.
Somewhat tongue in cheek: Iran wants to live like the days of their prophet so bomb them back to the economic conditions of those days.
Seriously, there are many great “Persians” in Iran who desire to make a modern country and will do a good job even freed from tyranny. I have gotten to know some here in Australia.