Iran Threatens to Hit US Bases

Iran on Friday said the U.S., as a “backer” of Israel, “shall be held fully accountable” for the series of strikes Jerusalem levied overnight against Tehran, its nuclear and military facilities, and top officials – deepening retaliatory concerns over U.S. bases near Iran.

A senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran will target the bases of countries that defend Israel, in what appears to be an obvious nod to America.

“Iran reserves the right – under international law – to respond decisively to this regime,” the official was quoted as saying.

“Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets.”

The US is being brought into World War III.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is sending RAF jets to the Middle East as a precaution if Iran threatens the UK or its assets.

Keir Starmer, Prime-Minister of UK, has said RAF jets and military assets are being sent to the Middle East Starmer wants war pic.twitter.com/XjkeBqey6t — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 14, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email