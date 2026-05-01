Happy Pinko Day, Comrades

Today is the day that the Bolsheviks celebrate the workers of the world. Laos, China, North Vietnam, North Korea, and Cuba go all out for this day. Some might say Russia is a communist nation, but they aren’t any longer. However, it is a big day for them.

The day is observed in 66 countries worldwide. In Egypt, South Africa, and France, employees are required to stay home. It is not a good day to remember. Instead of commemorating workers, they are actually celebrating communism. Communist revolutions are responsible for more than 100 million deaths throughout the world.

The Holiday Originated in the USA

You might be surprised to know that the holiday originated in the United States over a riot on May 4, 1886, at Haymarket Square in Chicago. The rally began peacefully in support of workers striking for an eight-hour workday; it was held the day after a May 3 rally at a McCormick Harvesting Machine Company plant on the West Side of Chicago, during which two demonstrators had been killed, and many demonstrators and police had been injured.

At the Haymarket Square rally on May 4, an unknown person threw a dynamite bomb at the police as they acted to disperse the meeting, and the bomb blast and ensuing retaliatory gunfire by the police caused the deaths of seven police officers and at least four civilians; dozens of others were wounded.

The guilty parties were a group of rioters, members of the protesters, who decided the bomb would get them what they wanted. The left always seems to believe in violence as a way to achieve social change.

Eight anarchists were charged with the bombing. They were convicted of conspiracy in the internationally publicized legal proceedings. Four ended up being hanged. One killed himself before he was to be executed, another served 15 years, and the others had their sentences thrown out. Only one person threw the bomb, and it was never determined who did it. Since they all colluded, the punishments were severe.

It did result in the first labor reforms in the Western world. They could have achieved that without the bomb.

May Day Today

About 3,000 “May Day Strong” and “Workers Over Billionaires” events are scheduled nationwide on May 1. Protests on May Day often focus on workers’ rights, celebrate the history of the labor rights movement, and highlight economic inequality.

They demand higher wages and minimum wage increases. The organizers demand that people stay home from work, school, and shopping.

In several cities, protests will push for minimum wage increases, the May Day Strong Coalition said, delivering this message: “If you work, you should be paid enough to live—and lawmakers must take a clear position.”

They want hamburger flippers at fast-food joints to earn outsized salaries.

They will be in Haymarket Square, a Chicago landmark, but it’s not 1886, and there is no need for this. However, it will still be run by communists and anarchists.

Democrats have tried to make this a national holiday for decades. They are trying in a different way now by indoctrinating school children: