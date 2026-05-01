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Infowars Is “Off Air,” Alex Jones Has a New Network

By
M Dowling
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Infowars has officially shut down. If you go to the website, you will see two words, “off air.” He lost his business and the name of the company after his on air discussions of the Sandy Hook massacre of young school children.

At noon today, he began his new show, the Alex Jones Network Live on X.

After 27 years, Infowars’ website has officially been taken offline after a legal fight with satire website The Onion. The Onion will now lease the site and mock Jones and possibly all conservatives using the same name.

Nearing the end of his final sign-off on Thursday, Jones gave a toast: “We commit ourselves to God in this holy fight. We are committed, and if God stands with us, who can stand against us?!”

“Thank you for everything you built with InfoWars, Mr. Jones. We know you won’t stop fighting for the Truth,” the John Birch Society said on X.

He did not win his case for free speech in court, nor did he win the court battle against the Onlon. He says his fight is not over.

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