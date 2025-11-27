Happy Thanksgiving to Our Readers and Everyone from All of Us

Have a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving!
Good Thursday Morning, Beautiful Friends ☕️
It’s a rainy Thanksgiving morning in South Georgia. ️☔️
It’s a good day to appreciate all His Blessings. ♥️
It’s also a good day to relax & enjoy your family & friends.
Happy Thanksgiving to my X family.… pic.twitter.com/FwU7W05XWT
— Gabi (@GabiNga1) November 28, 2024
Rush might say this if he was here today:
Happy Thanksgiving. Here's a classic from Rush Limbaugh telling the true story of the first Thanksgiving. #Thanksgiving #Social pic.twitter.com/LnbJnalI7G
— Freyja (@FreyjaTarte) November 27, 2025