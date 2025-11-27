We Now Have a Website That Pushes Military Insurrection

Tim Pool found a website that promotes military insurrection. The website gives the military tips on how best to do it in secret. Elissa Slotkin and her five buddies, who recently made an insurrection video, say they will have their backs, when of course they won’t.

Democrats are emboldened and they see timidity and evasiveness in the DoJ and FBI. They are going to keep promoting rebellion as they have among populations such as antifa, illegal aliens and misguided, ill-informed Americans.

Infesting the military, knowing many are Democrats, is very dangerous to our nation.

Bondi better act quickly and stop dragging her feet with simple interviews with the six seditionists. If she lets this drone on, Democrats will have time to make it seem unimportant. They are already lying about what they said, claiming they were just giving information.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, admitted the President has done nothing illegal, but the suggestion was overpowering in their video.

Holy fuck. Look at the website This is overtly illegal. I don’t want to say outright CIVIL WAR when there is a good chance foreign actors are doing this too. But Holy fuck @SecWar needs to stop this https://t.co/IH1CXeINwZ pic.twitter.com/oGvmP8Br3I — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 26, 2025

Slotkin is particularly dangerous. She is calling for an insurrection against President Trump. As a former CIA analyst, she knows what she is doing. Slotkin is trying to start an insurrection, a color revolution in her insurrection video.

Her dangerous rhetoric.

This is very dangerous rhetoric. https://t.co/NHfejSUv3C — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 5, 2025

She’s pushing perversion to damage our culture and cause chaos. She is a threat to American children.