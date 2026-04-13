Harlem Gets Their Government Funded Grocery Store for $32 Million

The Islamist communist mayor of New York City is spending $32 million in tax dollars on his Harlem welfare grocery store. On Sunday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that his first city-owned grocery store will open in East Harlem and cost taxpayers about $32 million, Uganda’s pride said.

East Harlem is a no-go zone for white people.

The store will be in La Marqueta—a marketplace under the train tracks running over Park Avenue. The store is expected to commence operations next year.

Mamdani revealed the plan at a Queens bash celebrating his first 100 days in office on Sunday. Zohran Kwame Mamdani declared that all five of his planned city-owned grocery stores would be open by the time his first term ends at the close of 2029. He is bringing communism to the capitalist capital of New York City.

But the first store alone will cost about $32 million, the New York Times reported. That would eat up nearly half of the $70 million he proposed for the five-store program as recently as February.

That’s without regular shelf restocking. Grocery stores only make a 1% to 3% profit.

Mamdani’s plan was to put one market in each of the five boroughs. He’s picking no-go zones. I picture shoot-outs and beatings.

He believes the move will lower food costs for poorer New Yorkers. How he figures that, we can’t say. It has never worked anywhere.

“We’re going to make it easier for New Yorkers to put food on the table,” Mamdani said at the 100-day party, where his fellow communist Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) made a surprise appearance.

“Since the pandemic, grocery prices have gone up, and they haven’t come back down,” he added. Why let the private sector continue to do what the public sector can do much better with less waste and inefficiency?

He is going to put grocery stores out of business and pay for it with taxpayer dollars. It is another form of wealth redistribution. That is communism.