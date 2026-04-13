Calls for Swalwell to Resign from the House

The calls for degenerate Eric Swalwell to reisgn from Congress are growing. Rep. Marlin Stutzman is now on board. He says Eric Swalwell exiting the governor’s race is an “admission,” arguing an apology doesn’t fix credibility and calling for higher standards across Congress, regardless of party.

The effort in the House is led by Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna—and it may lead to more.

Rep. Luna said, “On Friday, I had my staff initiate the process and file or set the process to file motions for expulsions for multiple members of Congress, both Democrat and Republican. And I think even though Democrats and Republicans might have ideological differences, I think we should be able to all agree on the basics: that maybe if you’re, I don’t know, sexually harassing or assaulting or have issues of domestic violence or you’re stealing funds from FEMA, maybe you should not be in Congress.

“This is way overdue. I think that this is just the bare minimum that we can deliver for the American people is not tolerate public corruption in the House of Representatives. This is not rocket science; this is basic 101.

“Most people go to jail over this, so it’s time for these people to go. So yes, I’ll be voting to expel members of Congress, and I hope my colleagues join me. We need two-thirds of the vote.”

The scandal surrounding Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is rapidly ballooning and could jolt a surge of expulsion votes for at least three of his House colleagues as soon as the chamber returns from recess next week.

Democrats plan to counter with a vote to expel Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), as Axios first reported. If those votes succeed—which may be a long shot, given that expulsion requires a two-thirds majority in the House—votes to expel Reps. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) could follow, sources said.