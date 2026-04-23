Hasan Piker Understands Murdering Brian Thompson Since It Was a Social Murder

The NY Times featured Hasan Piker declaring that he “understands” murdering health care executives like Brian Thompson and citing Friedrich Engels for responding to “social murder.” This is the same person who said the U.S. deserved 9-11 and advocated political violence…, Jonathan Turley wrote on X.

Luigi Mangione killed Brian Thompson in cold blood for no understandable reason. Mr. Thompson left behind a wife and two sons.

The Social Murder

Friedrich Engels first introduced the term “social murder” (sozialer Mord) in his 1845 work The Condition of the Working-Class in England. He used it to describe premature, unnatural deaths among the working class caused by the social, political, and economic conditions of the time, rather than by direct violence.

Communist Engels claimed that social and economic systems such as capitalism can cause people to die early deaths due to the way they exploit people to degrade their living conditions and deprive people of access to basic necessities like Healthcare, healthy food, housing, etc.

The truth is that no system has helped as many people as greatly as capitalism. On the other hand, Communism has ended in misery, poverty, and death.

Piker is a Democrat influencer who hates Israel and the United States. As he says, he is a Turkish anchor baby.

In a new NYT interview, Hasan Piker says that many “understand” Luigi Mangione killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson because Thompson himself was guilty of “social murder” pic.twitter.com/4f9bPdsxU5 — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) April 22, ]2026

He is worth at least $8 million. In the next clip, he says he supports stealing from grocery stores.

He has a lot of followers, and he is dangerous. Can we seize his assets or revoke his citizenship?