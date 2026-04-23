Democrats Hate Law Enforcement & It’s Disgusting

Chuck Schumer is angry that ICE and Border Patrol are getting funded. Schumer wants open borders and no one to protect us from the criminal aliens here illegally. He doesn’t care how much he belittles people who want to protect us, and he doesn’t care if he gets them killed. I have been in Chuck’s sphere here in NY, and he appears to have no core values.

Markwayne Muller did a good job in response in the clip below. Additionally, President Trump demands an apology. The President wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! Cryin’ Chuck Schumer just said, for the whole World to hear, that “NOBODY RESPECTS BORDER PATROL OR ICE.” That is one of the most egregious, incorrect, unpatriotic, and dangerous statements I have EVER heard from a “professional” politician. HE MUST IMMEDIATELY APOLOGIZE TO THESE GREAT PATRIOTS, AND I MEAN NOW!” the president posted to Truth Social on Thursday.

As Mullin, the new DHS chief, said, Schumer should shed his entourage of law enforcement protection.

The reality is that almost no one respects Schumer, his polls show.

Markwayne Mullin obliterates Chuck Schumer, Schumer”Two groups… Border Patrol and ICE… that nobody respects in this country.” Mullin: “Chuck Schumer, no one respects you. The definition of a lying scumbag politician, that is you!” pic.twitter.com/FB6eOswxe6 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 23, 2026

However, he does represent Democrats well.