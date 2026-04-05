He Is Risen! Have a Happy and Blessed Easter

Now on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb early, while it was still dark, and saw that the stone had been taken away from the tomb. So she ran and went to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one whom Jesus loved, and said to them, “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid him.”

So Peter went out with the other disciple, and they were going toward the tomb. Both of them were running together, but the other disciple outran Peter and reached the tomb first.

And stooping to look in, he saw the linen cloths lying there, but he did not go in. Then Simon Peter came, following him, and went into the tomb. He saw the linen cloths lying there, and the face cloth, which had been on Jesus’ head, not lying with the linen cloths but folded up in a place by itself.

Then the other disciple, who had reached the tomb first, also went in, and he saw and believed; for as yet they did not understand the Scripture, that he must rise from the dead. Then the disciples went back to their homes.

(Jn 20:1–18)

On this Easter Sunday, we have rescued our second airman. It’s a wonderful Easter.

“Hope in God’s promise; evil and weakness will not prevail,” Trump said. He assured us the religion is growing for the first time in years.

President Donald J. Trump delivers a message on Holy Week ✝️ ‘Happy Easter to all, may God bless you, may God bless the United States of America.’ pic.twitter.com/08ciHdml6G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2026

When you get to heaven, and they ask why you are there, say: “The man on the middle cross said I could come.”

“The man on the middle cross said I could come.” pic.twitter.com/22YTFAdSSR — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 3, 2026

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