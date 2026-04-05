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Home Home Rubio Arrests Soleimani’s Anti-USA Relatives: They’re Going Home

Rubio Arrests Soleimani’s Anti-USA Relatives: They’re Going Home

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M Dowling
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Sardar Qasem Soleimani Wikimedia Commons
[[File:Sardar Qasem Soleimani-04.jpg|Sardar_Qasem_Soleimani-04]]
“Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to the State Department. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked green cards tied to relatives of Qasem Soleimani. This triggered arrests by federal agents. The administration is taking a stand against individuals linked to hostile regimes.

“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”

It is difficult to believe that the niece and grandniece of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani were enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in the United States until recently. At the same time, they were spreading Iranian regime propaganda. They were arrested yesterday. They claimed they faced persecution if they returned to Iran but spent their time here spreading Iranian propaganda.

DHS statement to FOX:

“On April 3, 2026, ICE officers in Los Angeles arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and Sarinasadat Hosseiny, the niece and grandniece of Qasem Soleimani, the late head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020.

“Soleimani Afshar entered the United States in June 2015 on a tourist visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. By 2021, she became a green card holder under the Biden Administration. In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application where she disclosed that she had traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate that her asylum claims were fraudulent.

Biden liked his terrorists.

“Her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, entered the United States in July 2015 on a student visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. In 2023, she became a green card holder under the Biden administration.

“It is a privilege to be granted a green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”

 

State Department Statement

Afshar openly supported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The department cited repeated praise of attacks on American forces and messaging consistent with regime propaganda.

“While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the ‘Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

The department pointed to what it described as a stark contrast between that advocacy and her life in the United States. She enjoyed a privileged life in the United States while attempting to undermine the very system that provided her with that privilege.

“Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles.”

“Earlier this month, the department revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of Ali Larijani, and her husband, both of whom are now barred from reentry. The sequence points to a broader pattern targeting individuals with direct family or political ties to senior figures inside Iran’s government.

“The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their continued partnership and collaboration in keeping Americans safe. 

“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”

Won’t she have to change her choice of clothing?

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