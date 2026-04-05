Rubio Arrests Soleimani’s Anti-USA Relatives: They’re Going Home

“Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to the State Department. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked green cards tied to relatives of Qasem Soleimani. This triggered arrests by federal agents. The administration is taking a stand against individuals linked to hostile regimes.

“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”

It is difficult to believe that the niece and grandniece of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani were enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in the United States until recently. At the same time, they were spreading Iranian regime propaganda. They were arrested yesterday. They claimed they faced persecution if they returned to Iran but spent their time here spreading Iranian propaganda.

DHS statement to FOX:

“On April 3, 2026, ICE officers in Los Angeles arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and Sarinasadat Hosseiny, the niece and grandniece of Qasem Soleimani, the late head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020.

“Soleimani Afshar entered the United States in June 2015 on a tourist visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. By 2021, she became a green card holder under the Biden Administration. In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application where she disclosed that she had traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate that her asylum claims were fraudulent.

Biden liked his terrorists.

“Her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, entered the United States in July 2015 on a student visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. In 2023, she became a green card holder under the Biden administration.

“It is a privilege to be granted a green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”

Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States. Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on…

Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States. Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 4, 2026

🚨 She is OUT. Now THIS is leadership. Marco Rubio on the deportation of IRGC General Soleimani’s niece who is now in ICE custody: “Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living in lavishly in the United States. Afshar is the niece… pic.twitter.com/vWH2PpbjdN — Kosher (@koshercockney) April 4, 2026

State Department Statement