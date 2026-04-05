Rubio Arrests Soleimani’s Anti-USA Relatives: They’re Going Home

“Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to the State Department. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked green cards tied to relatives of Qasem Soleimani. This triggered arrests by federal agents. The administration is taking a stand against individuals linked to hostile regimes.
“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”
It is difficult to believe that the niece and grandniece of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani were enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in the United States until recently. At the same time, they were spreading Iranian regime propaganda. They were arrested yesterday. They claimed they faced persecution if they returned to Iran but spent their time here spreading Iranian propaganda.
DHS statement to FOX:
“On April 3, 2026, ICE officers in Los Angeles arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and Sarinasadat Hosseiny, the niece and grandniece of Qasem Soleimani, the late head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020.
“Soleimani Afshar entered the United States in June 2015 on a tourist visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. By 2021, she became a green card holder under the Biden Administration. In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application where she disclosed that she had traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate that her asylum claims were fraudulent.
Biden liked his terrorists.
“Her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, entered the United States in July 2015 on a student visa. In 2019, a judge granted her asylum. In 2023, she became a green card holder under the Biden administration.
“It is a privilege to be granted a green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”
Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States.
Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on…
Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States.
Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on…
— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 4, 2026
🚨 She is OUT. Now THIS is leadership.
Marco Rubio on the deportation of IRGC General Soleimani’s niece who is now in ICE custody:
“Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living in lavishly in the United States.
Afshar is the niece… pic.twitter.com/vWH2PpbjdN
— Kosher (@koshercockney) April 4, 2026
State Department Statement
Afshar openly supported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The department cited repeated praise of attacks on American forces and messaging consistent with regime propaganda.
“While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the ‘Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.”
The department pointed to what it described as a stark contrast between that advocacy and her life in the United States. She enjoyed a privileged life in the United States while attempting to undermine the very system that provided her with that privilege.
“Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles.”
“Earlier this month, the department revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of Ali Larijani, and her husband, both of whom are now barred from reentry. The sequence points to a broader pattern targeting individuals with direct family or political ties to senior figures inside Iran’s government.
“The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their continued
“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”
NEW: The niece and grand-niece of slain Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani were reportedly living ‘lavish’ lifestyles in Los Angeles before being arrested by ICE.
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece, had allegedly celebrated the Iranian attacks on US soldiers.
“While living in the… pic.twitter.com/Qx54LyckA9
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2026
Won’t she have to change her choice of clothing?
The grandniece of slain Iranian terror mastermind Gen. Qasem Soleimani lived a lavish life in the USA whilst her mother promoted the Iranian Regime.
Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, and her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, were arrested after the State Department terminated their… pic.twitter.com/gP5TIA9TtL
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2026