He Served in the Highest Levels of Government While Spying for Fidel Castro for 40 Years

The DOJ is moving to revoke the US citizenship of former diplomat and convicted Cuban spy Victor Manuel Rocha, accusing him of fraudulently obtaining naturalization while secretly serving the Cuban regime. The case sends a deterrence message: betraying the United States and abusing the privileges of citizenship will carry lasting consequences beyond prison time, said US attorney Reding Quinones.

The Rocha case was one of the most stunning spy cases in US history.

🚨Update: US DOJ are seeking to revoke the American citizenship of imprisoned former US Ambassador Victor Manuel Rocha! They state that he obtained citizenship under false pretenses while secretly serving as a Cuban spy for over 5 decades!! pic.twitter.com/faOzQcHN1w — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) May 9, 2026

Act Like a Right-Wing Person

The former ambassador, who also served as chargé d’affaires to Argentina under the Clinton administration, allegedly worked for the Cuban government for 4 decades. He worked for all the US administrations. Now, we have to go to court to get him denaturalized when it should be automatic.

Havana instructed Rocha to “lead a normal life” and act like a “right-wing person,” according to his indictment.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Rocha in the US District Court for Southern Florida, he has admitted to gathering intelligence for Cuba since 1981, despite the federal government’s classification of the Cuban government as a sponsor of international terrorism.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Rocha in the US District Court for Southern Florida, he has admitted to gathering intelligence for Cuba since 1981, despite the federal government’s classification of the Cuban government as a sponsor of international terrorism.

In a video recorded by an undercover agent, Rocha praised Fidel Castro, called the United States the “enemy,” and boasted about spying for over 40 years.

Rocha’s alleged spy activities on behalf of Cuba began in 1973, five years before he became a US citizen in 1978.

U.S. seeks to strip citizenship from American diplomat turned Cuban spy acting as Amb Of Bolivia. Manuel Rocha has been spying for the CUBAN DGI for over 40 years. He’s just one of many who were recruited by the Cuban Govt and operated in the shadows against the interests of the… pic.twitter.com/sVprsKqprW — FLAHUSTLA (@FLAHUSTLA) May 9, 2026

Citizenship via Fraud and Lies

The DOJ’s move against Victor Manuel Rocha matters because it establishes a principle long ignored: citizenship obtained through fraud, deception, or allegiance to hostile foreign regimes is not untouchable.

Imagine. Traitors get to stay in the United States instead of being hanged.

Rocha was Castro’s spy buried deep within the US government for 40 years before he was caught and convicted.

He was sentenced to 15 years.