The People Gave Huge Election Wins to Nigel Farage: Starmer’s on His Way Out

Nigel Farage’s third-party won big, and it was thanks to regular folk in the U.K., not the elites. They can’t stand Keir Starmer. I can’t stand him either.

Keir Starmer is disliked, even by his own party, and is on his way out. He won’t leave willingly, but at some point, the pressure will be too great. The Labor Party lost 1303 council seats for the foreseeable future. Nigel Farage could become Prime Minister. He pulled off a historic shift in British politics.

Some in the U.K. think he is just another elite replacing other elites. Some posters on X call him a globohomo, meaning he’s a globalist catering to the LGBT+ activists. Others say he’s a racist and fascist, which means he is probably the opposite. He’s the best choice the people have.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! UK PM Keir Starmer has LOST over 1,303 Council seats His Labour Party has lost WALES for the first time in 100 years Nigel Farage’s Reform SURGED over +1,400 seats! 🤯 THE PEOPLE ARE FURIOUS! Take your country back! 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/wIfbyGyTCt — Dr. Mel Aaron Gibson (@MelAaronGibson1) May 9, 2026

Farage gained 350 council seats in a historic beatdown of Keir Starmer. Britain has spoken: No more weak leadership, open borders, or Islamist appeasement.