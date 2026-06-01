Witless Democrat Maureen ‘Gashouse’ Galindo Lost Her Primary

The Texas House candidate Maureen Galindo, who vowed to send Israel-supporting Jews to internment concentration camps, lost her primary race by a 2-to-1 margin. When offered a chance to walk back her antisemitic remarks, she doubled down on them.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office official Johnny Garcia soundly defeated Galindo by approximately 64 to 36 percent, San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS-TV reported.

Galindo had defeated Garcia in the original March primary by a narrow 29 to 27, but because neither won a majority of the vote in the 35th congressional district race, they advanced to a runoff.

However, this was an eye-opener. We get to see just how depraved the Democrat party has become. How could they even consider her? If this hadn’t been publicized, would she have won? She won the first time.

Galindo, a 38-year-old sex therapist, made national headlines with an Instagram post on her campaign account. She vowed that when she got to Congress, “She’ll turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists.”

In a follow-up post last week, Galindo clarified that it “does not mean I want Jews in internment camps,” but that “if you are a Zionist,” then “you are a danger to humanity and belong in prison.” The candidate further asserted that MAGA Republicans and Jewish Zionists are “the exact same thing.”

That makes it so much better. [irony]

Galindo also said Garcia should be “tried for treason” for supporting Israel.