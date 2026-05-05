Here’s Where Some of the Psychotic Youth Are Coming From

Regular marijuana use explains a lot about these psychotic youths becoming violent at rallies, ranting about the fake crisis of the day. This isn’t normal behavior. Regular drug use explains some of it.

Marijuana use is linked to several mental health problems, including depression and anxiety. Regular use can exacerbate these conditions and, in some cases, lead to suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

There is a strong association between cannabis use and the onset of psychotic disorders, particularly in individuals with a genetic predisposition.

Cognitive Impairments: Long-term marijuana use can impair cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and decision-making. Studies suggest that individuals who use marijuana heavily may not fully recover cognitive function even after quitting.