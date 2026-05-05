Mayor Zohran Led a 2023 Pro-Hamas Rally 17 Days After the Oct. 7 Massacre

Mayor Zohran, who doesn’t identify as American according to his mom, spent the weeks after the October 7 massacre screaming anti-Israel sentiment. He was one of many spreading the myth of Israel as an apartheid nation. Remarkably, 32% of New York City Jewish voters who voted for the Ugandan Indian Bolshevik think he is doing an excellent or good job, and 18% think he is doing a fair job.

From the NY Post:

Forty percent of Jews who voted in last year’s mayoral race think Mamdani is doing a “poor” job, 32% rate his performance “excellent” or “good,” 18% say he’s doing a “fair” job, and the rest are undecided, according to The Jewish Majority poll exclusively provided to The Post.

Who are these 10% who can’t decide? Seriously, who are these people?

This survey blows my mind. Having a D after your name means you can be an Islamic Communist, and even people you want destroyed will vote for you. This isn’t just about Israel. These alleged pro-Palestine rallies reek of foreign influence.

The Islamists and Communists have united, forming the Red-Green Alliance in real time right before our eyes, and people still can’t see it.

They hate Christians, too, and they are taking over our country.

Here he is pretending he’s horrified and angered by swastikas. Sure, he is. No matter what you think of Israel, you can see what he is doing, can’t you?

17 days after the Oct 7 Massacre, while Israel was still sifting through ashes to identify the 1200+ Jews who were raped, kidnapped & murdered, Zohran Mamdani led a pro-Hamas rally calling for the destruction of Israel. pic.twitter.com/EMkvFQg07m — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 4, 2026

They’re laughing at all of us.