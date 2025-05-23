HHS Report of Columbia U: Jewish Students Were Spit on, Stalked, Harassed

Columbia University violated federal civil-rights law by ignoring the harassment of Jewish students by classmates. This is according to an investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services civil-rights office. They allowed vicious anti-Semitism.

The report didn’t deal with the rabid anti-Americanism but that was present also.

The Wall Street Journal reported that on Thursday, they said the school acted with “deliberate indifference towards student-on-student harassment of Jewish students” since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Columbia Didn’t Investigate or Punish

The office said the university didn’t investigate or punish vandalism including repeated drawing of swastikas; didn’t enforce rules for protests; didn’t abide by its own policies when handling Jewish students’ complaints; and didn’t establish ways to combat antisemitism until last summer.

The media covered it up and continually ran articles with Hamas propaganda.

Remember Bubba

Remember the hysteria over a noose in black race car driver Bubba Wallace’s Nascar garage. There was a hysterical reaction to it, and they even held a parade of Nascar cars to show they deeply regretted the horrible affront. It turned out it was used as a pull rope and had been there for a year before Bubba took the garage over.

The media did nothing but lie to rile people up against the white Nascar drivers because it went along with their narrative: hate white southerners because they’re all racists.

This is the photo the media published:

This is the actual pull string.

It was a complete hoax. No one would think that is a noose. Bubba lied. The media lied. They still lie if you google it.

The media has treated the communists and Islamists rioting in schools the same way. Their coverage is pro-radical.. Media continually call these vicious scenes “protests.” They are not protests. These vicious events become destructive, violent, and the so-called protesters terrorized the students and isolated them, wouldn’t let them have freedom of movement.

The radicals screaming anti-white, anti-Jew, anti-America hatred are given a pass by the media that often runs concurrent articles in response about non-existent white supremacists or victimized Palestinians.

The media is always on the far-left ideological side; in other words, the wrong side.

Jewish students at Columbia were stalked, spit on and harassed

The universities have repeatedly done the opposite for Jewish students. They allow radicals to call for killing them. The radical Jew haters seized buildings, damaging them, with nothing happening to them. This has gone on for years unrecognized, and Jewish kids have had to accept it as a way of life.

Even now Columbia President Clair Shipman bemoaned Mahmoud Khalil’s absence at the recent commencement. He graduated over a year ago and is scheduled for deportation. Khalil led the Barnard Library seizure and handed out some really vile Hamas literature. He gave himself the title of peacekeeper while doing the opposite.

Shipman described the protests as free speech, greatly minimizing the abuse on campus.

The protests at these schools were held by students waving the flags of Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists and screaming anti-American slogans and chants, not simply anti-Semitic rants.

The report recounts experiences described by nearly 500 students, including:

Hateful speech and actions on campus: Jewish and Israeli students talked about being spit on and stalked. One spoke of being called a “lover of genocide.”

Jewish students who joined the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus endured antisemitism, according to the report. “A Jewish student who had been on the pro-Palestine side of protests was called ‘Judenrat,’ ‘token Jew,’ ‘self-hating Jew,’ ‘disgrace,’ and more.”

Exclusion from clubs: A student who wanted to join an LGBTQ+ group shared a flier that said “Zionists aren’t invited.” Some students said they also felt unwelcome in clubs that had signed on to calls to divest from Israel.

Intimidation in classrooms: “A student who was writing a thesis on Israeli artists reported that each time that student made a presentation in their senior thesis seminar, the thesis seminar leader would say, ‘I hate Israel.”

Insufficient responses from the university: Some administrators steered students subjected to antisemitism toward mental health counseling, the report said. Other students said administrators minimized their concerns.

“The problems we found are serious and pervasive,” the authors of the report wrote. “The experiences of these students demonstrated that there is an urgent need to reshape everyday social norms across the campuses of Columbia University.”

Columbia Will Work on It

“The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months,” said Anthony Archeval, acting director of the civil-rights office. “We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students.”

A Columbia spokesperson said the school takes these issues seriously and will work with the government to address them. The spokesperson added, “We understand this finding is part of our ongoing discussions with the government.”

The finding comes as the school is engaged in negotiations with the Trump administration over the future of its federal funding and autonomy.

We will see.

