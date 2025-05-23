“Harvard Sues Trump Over Ban on Enrolling Foreign Students”

President Trump suspended Harvard’s student visa program after they refused to turn over behavioral records of foreign students. Less than a day after the Trump administration placed a ban on Harvard University enrolling international students, the university filed a lawsuit.
“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action,” the university said in a statement. “It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams.”
Harvard said the policy will affect more than 7,000 visa holders and is a “blatant violation of the First Amendment, the Due Process Clause, and the Administrative Procedure Act,” per its court filing.
They Want Behavioral Records
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) moved to terminate the program after Harvard allegedly failed to provide it with the extensive behavioral records of student visa holders the department requested. DHS offered Harvard 72 hours on Thursday to come into compliance with the request.
The records requested include any footage of protest activity involving students on visas and the disciplinary records of all students on visas in the last five years.
Requested records also include footage or documentation of illegal, dangerous or violent activity by student visa holders, any records of threats or the deprivation of rights of other students or university personnel.
The request sounds reasonable given the behavior we have witnessed on college campuses by some radical foreign students.
When Universities accept foreign students, it’s unclear how thoroughly they are vetted by the government if at all. It sounds like a rubber stamp unless they are going to military schools. The only vetting could simply be the college or university.
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
“Harvard Sues Trump Over Ban on Enrolling Foreign Students”
—FOREIGN STUDENTS ARE BIG BUSINESS FOR IVY LEAGUE LIBERAL INDOCTRINATION & TERRORIST TRAINING CENTERS: AT HARVARD, NON-AMERICANS MAKE UP 27% OF TOTAL ENROLLMENT. AT COLUMBIA IT’S EVEN WORSE: 55% OF STUDENTS ARE FOREIGNERS AND HALF OF ALL FOREIGNERS ARE FROM COMMIE CHINA !!!
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)
This isn’t the 1960s anymore, when many countries didn’t have universities. All these countries HAVE their own universities today, teaching the same stuff. Stay home and go to universities in your own countries.
This is a great part-time Work for everyone… Best part about it is that you can work from your home and earn from 1000-5000 Dollars each week .….. Start today and have your first payment at the end of the week…
.f
.
here see…. https://is.gd/TVHfp3/?/jobf
Why should I have to pay taxes to educate foreigners.