“Harvard Sues Trump Over Ban on Enrolling Foreign Students”

President Trump suspended Harvard’s student visa program after they refused to turn over behavioral records of foreign students. Less than a day after the Trump administration placed a ban on Harvard University enrolling international students, the university filed a lawsuit.

“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action,” the university said in a statement. “It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams.”

Harvard said the policy will affect more than 7,000 visa holders and is a “blatant violation of the First Amendment, the Due Process Clause, and the Administrative Procedure Act,” per its court filing.

They Want Behavioral Records

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) moved to terminate the program after Harvard allegedly failed to provide it with the extensive behavioral records of student visa holders the department requested. DHS offered Harvard 72 hours on Thursday to come into compliance with the request.

The records requested include any footage of protest activity involving students on visas and the disciplinary records of all students on visas in the last five years.

Requested records also include footage or documentation of illegal, dangerous or violent activity by student visa holders, any records of threats or the deprivation of rights of other students or university personnel.

The request sounds reasonable given the behavior we have witnessed on college campuses by some radical foreign students.

When Universities accept foreign students, it’s unclear how thoroughly they are vetted by the government if at all. It sounds like a rubber stamp unless they are going to military schools. The only vetting could simply be the college or university.

