Highlights of the Commemoration of Charlie Kirk’s Life in Clips

Here are clips of some of the highlights of the Charlie Kirk funeral in case you missed it. It began with Amazing Grace and sent chills through the audience. Bagpipes and Amazing Grace could make you cry.

CHILLS Bagpipers perform ‘Amazing Grace’ to honor the incredible Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/w2nG8rlDDu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2025

Erika Kirk gave a beautiful eulogy to her beloved husband, a kind American man. She forgave her husband’s killer. She said that young man was the kind of person he tried to help.

This is Erika Kirk’s full eulogy for Charlie. It’ll leave you with chills. She has Charlie’s heart and ability to connect with everyone on a personal level where it doesn’t seem like there’s a stadium of people around. Almost no one could meet this moment. She absolutely did. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qYZIr9SR3B — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 21, 2025

President Trump brought out Erika and consoled her after his speech.

Great American Ben Carson warns of the naked communist in our society today. He breaks it all down.

JD Vance was inspirational and wants us to fight for his legacy.

Vice President Vance speaks at Charlie Kirk’s celebration of life: “For every hateful voice celebrating his murder, there are a thousand people mourning it and fighting for his legacy every single day…He would tell me to put on the full armor of God and get back to work.” pic.twitter.com/iISJXxVIKU — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) September 21, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard is exactly right.

“They kill and terrorize their opponents, hoping to silence them. But in this evil we’ve experienced, that Charlie faced, their flawed ideology is exposed. By trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever!”

“His message is more powerful and impactful than EVER! The truth he spoke has spread hundred-fold!”

“Every one of us needs to be a warrior like Charlie. To take shelter in God, to draw strength and fearlessness from the Lord…to stand together. Continue the mission Charlie dedicated his life to.”

“Exercise our God-given right to speak, and carry that torch that shines brightly because of God’s love.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard delivers inspiring speech about taking on the establishment at the Turning Point USA Remembering Charlie Kirk event: – “Too often these schools silence debate, saying words are violence—and those who speak of God, those who speak simple objective truths like… pic.twitter.com/lxZVvO8rLp — Graham Mitchell (@PeakingTruth) September 21, 2025

Stephen Miller believes Charlie Kirk’s death has awakened the average American to the dangers we face.

‘You have no idea of the dragon you have awakened.’ Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, delivers a fiery speech in Arizona, telling those mocking Charlie Kirk’s death that it has now ‘immortalised’ his name. pic.twitter.com/iYs2F6NFZP — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 21, 2025

Trump’s Cabinet on Charlie:

BREAKING Trump’s Cabinet stun America by saying the most beautiful words about Charlie ❤️ I am in tears watching this wow America misses Charlie pic.twitter.com/DF8imVVX2e — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 21, 2025

A nice moment, Trump and Elon come together.

BREAKING: Elon Musk and President Trump reunite at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. A powerful moment of unity amidst recent tensions. ❤️ #CharlieKirkMemorial #Trump pic.twitter.com/wkyGeqxbY2 — Arshu (@im__Arshu) September 21, 2025

Charlie Kirk hoped they would reconcile.

Charlie Kirk on Elon Musk and Trump: “I actually think they are going to reconcile at some point because, deep down, they both want the same thing…..Both of these men deserve great credit for their contributions to help save civilization.” The reconciliation appears to be… pic.twitter.com/qRWDrNOjSw — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) September 21, 2025