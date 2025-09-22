Highlights of the Commemoration of Charlie Kirk’s Life in Clips

Here are clips of some of the highlights of the Charlie Kirk funeral in case you missed it. It began with Amazing Grace and sent chills through the audience. Bagpipes and Amazing Grace could make you cry.

Erika Kirk gave a beautiful eulogy to her beloved husband, a kind American man. She forgave her husband’s killer. She said that young man was the kind of person he tried to help.

President Trump brought out Erika and consoled her after his speech.

Great American Ben Carson warns of the naked communist in our society today. He breaks it all down.

JD Vance was inspirational and wants us to fight for his legacy.

Tulsi Gabbard is exactly right.

They kill and terrorize their opponents, hoping to silence them. But in this evil we’ve experienced, that Charlie faced, their flawed ideology is exposed. By trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever!”

“His message is more powerful and impactful than EVER! The truth he spoke has spread hundred-fold!”

“Every one of us needs to be a warrior like Charlie. To take shelter in God, to draw strength and fearlessness from the Lord…to stand together. Continue the mission Charlie dedicated his life to.”

“Exercise our God-given right to speak, and carry that torch that shines brightly because of God’s love.”

Stephen Miller believes Charlie Kirk’s death has awakened the average American to the dangers we face.

Trump’s Cabinet on Charlie:

A nice moment, Trump and Elon come together.

Charlie Kirk hoped they would reconcile.

