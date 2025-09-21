Schumer & Jeffries Demand a Meeting with President Trump

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are demanding a meeting with President Trump over the looming government shutdown on September 30th.

They said Congressional Republicans won’t meet with them.

Senate Leader John Thune said this week that he is open to speaking with Schumer but indicated that the onus is on the New York Democrat to reach out to him directly.

“They have something that they want to bring to us and talk about, and certainly we’re open to talking, but like I said before, I’ve been available now for weeks,” Thune said.

The stopgap spending bill didn’t pass the Senate because Chuck Schumer is demanding $1.2 trillion in spending for public radio stations such as NPR and healthcare for illegal aliens. Schumer also wants a clause that prevents President Trump from canceling wasteful spending already approved.

Senate Democrats rejected a stopgap bill that would keep funding at current levels through Nov. 21, the White House said.

Our spending is in clear and present danger and they want to take a simple spending bill and turn it into a wild Democrat wish list.

President Trump said he’d “love” to meet with them but he doesn’t think it will make a difference.

They aren’t in a position to make any demands. If he meets with them, he needs to have it in public and show the world how they want $1.2 trillion to waste.